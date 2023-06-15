The Compliance Division Building Safety Department will host a town hall meeting to kick off the 2023 code adoption proceedings. The town hall meeting will be held Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.m., at the Kiwanis Community House at 4603 Lions Park Dr.
Contractors and citizens interested in learning about changes in the National Electrical Codes are encouraged to attend. There will be a presentation and question/answer session to discuss any National Electrical Code changes. This is an opportunity to voice any comments or concerns about any new changes in the National Electrical Codes and changes to current code amendments adopted by the city.
This information will also be available on the City’s website (www.cheyennecity.org). If you plan to attend this meeting, please call the building department at (307) 637-6265 and let us know how many people are expected to join you.