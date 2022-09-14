Over the weekend, both Cahill and Mylar Park were mildly vandalized.
As of late, the City has experienced a number of ongoing vandalism sprees that take away from the beauty and upkeep of our facilities.
When we plan developments for community use, a lot of time, effort, and money go into these projects.
So, to continuously have property destroyed at various locations is disheartening to us, as we work to provide recreational opportunities for everyone to enjoy.
If you know anything about the incidents that have taken place, please call the mayor's office at (307) 638-4375 or make a report to CPD.
We thank you for your help!