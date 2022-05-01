2023 Proposed Budget Document

The City of Cheyenne has published a schedule for their upcoming work sessions regarding the 2023 fiscal year budget.

Access to the 2023 proposed budget document is available at the link above, at www.cheyennecity.org/FinancialReports under the Adopted & Proposed Budgets tab, and on the homepage of www.cheyennecity.org on the Featured Links tab.

The first work session will be an overview of the proposed budget on Wednesday, May 4th. All sessions will be held from 12-1 p.m. at the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.) in Council Chambers. The sessions are open to the public; however, no public comments will be taken. A full schedule of the work sessions can be found below:

Wednesday, May 4 th – Budget overview with Mayor and City Treasurer

– Budget overview with Mayor and City Treasurer Thursday, May 5 th – Mayor, Compliance/IT, City Clerk, City Treasurer

– Mayor, Compliance/IT, City Clerk, City Treasurer Friday, May 6 th – City Attorney, Human Resources, Municipal Court, Youth Alternatives

– City Attorney, Human Resources, Municipal Court, Youth Alternatives Monday, May 9 th – DDA and Animal Shelter

– DDA and Animal Shelter Tuesday, May 10 th – Planning & Development and City Engineer

– Planning & Development and City Engineer Wednesday, May 11 th – Public Works

– Public Works Thursday, May 12 th – Community Recreation & Events

– Community Recreation & Events Friday, May 13th – Police and Fire Departments

Meetings remain available remotely via Zoom to watch. A link for all work sessions is available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. The City will provide a live stream on their Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter pages in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.

Budget Work Sessions

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89537569218?pwd=NlMwVVZyczRnL2xKR1RWQlJRNktaUT09

Passcode: WSfy2023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 895 3756 9218

Passcode: 71722278