The City of Cheyenne has published a schedule for their upcoming work sessions regarding the 2023 fiscal year budget.
Access to the 2023 proposed budget document is available at the link above, at www.cheyennecity.org/FinancialReports under the Adopted & Proposed Budgets tab, and on the homepage of www.cheyennecity.org on the Featured Links tab.
The first work session will be an overview of the proposed budget on Wednesday, May 4th. All sessions will be held from 12-1 p.m. at the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.) in Council Chambers. The sessions are open to the public; however, no public comments will be taken. A full schedule of the work sessions can be found below:
- Wednesday, May 4th – Budget overview with Mayor and City Treasurer
- Thursday, May 5th – Mayor, Compliance/IT, City Clerk, City Treasurer
- Friday, May 6th – City Attorney, Human Resources, Municipal Court, Youth Alternatives
- Monday, May 9th – DDA and Animal Shelter
- Tuesday, May 10th – Planning & Development and City Engineer
- Wednesday, May 11th – Public Works
- Thursday, May 12th – Community Recreation & Events
- Friday, May 13th – Police and Fire Departments
Meetings remain available remotely via Zoom to watch. A link for all work sessions is available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. The City will provide a live stream on their Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter pages in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.
Budget Work Sessions
URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89537569218?pwd=NlMwVVZyczRnL2xKR1RWQlJRNktaUT09
Passcode: WSfy2023
Call in Access: 669-900-6833
Webinar ID: 895 3756 9218
Passcode: 71722278