The City of Cheyenne re-opened the southern portion of Kiwanis Community Park on Saturday, July 15. This area contains valuable habitats for many wildlife species and is especially important to many.
April 1 to July 15 is a critical time of year for these species as they nest and raise their young. Any disturbances during that time can cause some waterfowl to abandon their nests or cause stress to young birds that cannot fly.
The park is open from sunrise to sunset, and users may park in the parking lot along East Pershing Boulevard to enjoy the natural area. As a reminder, all pets must be kept on leashes and pet waste picked up and disposed of. Visitors are also asked to pick up their trash and to make sure they and their pets do not harass the wildlife or nearby livestock.
Kiwanis Community Park is a 105+/- acre site purchased in early 2020 with voter-approved 6th Penny funding.