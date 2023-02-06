The City of Cheyenne’s Housing and Community Development (H&CD) Office received a Community Development Blocks Grant in support of COVID-19 from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.
There is $67,225 available to award non-profit agencies that are dealing with COVID-related issues. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 12 p.m. To apply online, please visit our [at%20www.cheyennecity.org/Your-Government/Departments/City-Treasurer/Housing-Community-Development-Division.]website.
You may also contact Deanne Widauf by phone or email at dwidauf@cheyennecity.org to receive a hard copy of the application.