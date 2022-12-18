The city of Cheyenne's Sanitation Department has released a Naughty and Nice list for Christmas recyclables, and its schedule for garbage and recycling pickup over Christmas.
Trash and Recycling pickup scheduled for Friday, December 23, will go as planned, with no changes. The Sanitation Department reminds residents to have their containers out by 6 AM.
Monday, December 26, is a city holiday and there will not be any pickup that day. Trash and recycling pickup normally scheduled for Monday will take place on the preceding Saturday, December 24. The Sanitation Department says residents should have their containers out by 6 AM.
The city has also released its "Naughty and Nice" list for Christmas recycling. The list includes items that are suitable for recycling and those that are not.