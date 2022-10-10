To date, many residents have expressed interest in annexation and would like to take advantage of the cost savings associated with a city-initiated annexation. As a result, the City of Cheyenne has released a voluntary annexation form.
This form may be found on the City’s annexation web page at www.Cheyennecity.org/Annexation. City staff will contact you before annexation regarding proposed zoning and the need for surveying or collection of additional information.
The City looks to initiate annexation of properties that are 100 percent surrounded by city limits in the upcoming year. Landowners owning property 100 percent surrounded by the incorporated City are asked to also complete a land use documentation form. The existing use of a property, including any livestock use, will be allowed to continue as is a nonconforming use. This form is also available on the City’s annexation [www.Cheyennecity.org/Annexation.]webpage.
City Annexation of County pockets is consistent with the City Council’s 2022 priority list. Questions may be directed to the City Planning and Development Department by emailing planningstaff@cheyennecity.org or calling (307) 637-6282.