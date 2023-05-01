2024 Proposed Budget Document

The City of Cheyenne has published a schedule for upcoming work sessions regarding the 2024 fiscal year budget.

Access to the 2024 proposed budget document is available at the link above, at www.cheyennecity.org/FinancialReports under the Adopted & Proposed Budgets tab, and on the homepage of www.cheyennecity.org on the Featured Links tab.

The first work session will be held Tuesday, May 2, at 5:30 p.m. This meeting will provide an overview of the proposed budget in relation to each department.

All sessions will be held in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Avenue) and will begin at noon. The sessions are open to the public; however, no public comments will be made. A full schedule of the work sessions can be found below:

Tuesday, May 2 nd – Budget Overview

– Budget Overview Thursday, May 3 rd – Police and Fire

– Police and Fire Friday, May 4 th – Community Recreation and Events

– Community Recreation and Events Monday, May 8 th – Mayor’s Office, Municipal Court, City Clerk, and City Treasurer

– Mayor’s Office, Municipal Court, City Clerk, and City Treasurer Tuesday, May 9 th – Public Works

– Public Works Wednesday, May 10 th – Engineering, Planning and Development, and Downtown Development Authority

– Engineering, Planning and Development, and Downtown Development Authority Thursday, May 11th – Attorney’s Office, Human Resources, Compliance/IT, and Youth Alternatives

Meetings are available via Zoom to watch. A link for all work sessions is available below and on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. The city will provide live stream on Facebook and Spectrum’s local access Channel 192.

2024 Fiscal Budget Work Sessions (Recurring Meeting)

URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89933037175?pwd=MjdrN3VqL0pPY1ZKSUJNTEgvZmRuQT09

Passcode: WSFY2024

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 899 3303 7175

Passcode: 43676350