The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash and recycling schedule in observance of Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

Areas that receive trash and recycle pickups on Mondays will receive service on Saturday, May 27. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station & Office (220 N. College Dr.), The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.), and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.) will be closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday, May 30.

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) (220 N. College Dr.) will be closed both Monday and Tuesday and reopen Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

For more information, please, contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may also find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device. This app will allow you to receive scheduled collection changes from the city.