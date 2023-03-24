The City of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division will begin its spring residential yard waste program the first week of April.

Collections will start Monday, April 3. Please have your yard waste containers on the street curb by 6 a.m. Please be mindful that alley pick-up is not allowed for this program. Likewise, only lawn trimmings, weeds, and leaves can be placed loosely in yard waste containers--- with no bags or branches.

The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) is available for disposal of residential yard waste year-round for your convenience; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Large loads are not accepted after 4:30 p.m.

Also, beginning Monday, May 1, through September 30, 2023, the Compost Facility will be open on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Drop off only; no loading or sales may occur.

For more information, please, contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may also find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device. This app will allow you to receive scheduled collection changes from the City of Cheyenne.