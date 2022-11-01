The City of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division will conclude the 2022 residential yard waste program, the third week of November.
The last week of service will occur November 14 −18, 2022.
The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will remain available for disposal of residential yard waste year-round for your convenience, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Large loads are not accepted after 4:30 p.m.
For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.