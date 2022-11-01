Leaf Blowing Yard Waste Municipal Building photo

Workers clear leaves from in front of the Cheyenne Municipal Building (file photo).

The City of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division will conclude the 2022 residential yard waste program, the third week of November.

The last week of service will occur November 14 −18, 2022.

The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will remain available for disposal of residential yard waste year-round for your convenience, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Large loads are not accepted after 4:30 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.

