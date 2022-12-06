Online Application Form

The City of Cheyenne will accept applications to fill one vacancy on its Contracting Licensing Board. Due to the untimely death of one of our board members, the city is currently seeking a licensed professional to fulfill this term.

To be considered for this vacancy, the applicant must qualify as a master plumber. The Contracting Licensing Board is comprised of nine members who serve four-year terms. The individual who is selected to occupy this role will serve until the term’s expiring date of December 31, 2023.

Online and PDF applications are available for interested parties at www.cheyennecity.org/boards and the links above. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s Office via email at hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or by telephone at (307) 637-6300. All applications must be submitted no later than Monday, December 19, 2022, by 5 p.m.