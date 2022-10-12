The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, October 14, at noon, in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.).

The purpose of the work session is to receive information from the City Technology Advisory Council and a presentation related to Open Data Share: Advancing Cheyenne as a Smart City.

The meeting is available to watch remotely. A Zoom link is available below and at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Live streaming video will also be on the City’s Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Spectrum local access Channel 192.

No public comment will be taken during the work session and no other business will be conducted.

Work Session – Technology Advisory Council Meeting

(October 14 at 12 pm)

URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81729791367?pwd=WXo5MENDNmtwOS9PMzhxOW11VFBLUT09

Password: WS10142022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 817 2979 1367

Passcode: 4114577584