Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Mostly sunny this morning then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 61F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow this evening. Windy and remaining cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%.