The City of Cheyenne has installed back-in diagonal parking on a trial/test basis. The first test area will be in the 600 block of West 19th St. between O’Neil Avenue and Bent Avenue, on the south side of the street.

In recent years, the use of back-in/head-out angle parking has increased in major cities. It is believed that diagonal parking is better than perpendicular parking when it comes to safety. According to traffic engineers, what it all comes down to is the driver’s ability to see when leaving an area.

This is particularly important when it comes to downtown parking or parking along busy streets. In most cases, when a driver’s view is blocked, it makes it nearly impossible to know when it’s safe to proceed out of an occupied parking space. This often happens due to a larger vehicle obscuring one’s visibility or the driver’s vehicle having tinted windows.

Moreover, another safety component for why backing-in/heading-out parking is a great option is that it gives the driver and other vehicle occupants immediate access to the sidewalk once exiting the vehicle. This allows pedestrians to safely cross and reach their destination(s) without being fearful that a passing car could hit them.

Below is a step-by-step guide to help you properly navigate into these spaces.

A GUIDE TO USING BACK IN DIAGONAL PARKING

IT’S AS EASY AS 1-2-3

STEP 1: SIGNAL When you spot an open parking space, immediately turn on your right turn signal to indicate you will be slowing down to back into a parking space. Never park crossing over a lane of traffic to the other side of the street.

STEP 2: STOP Just ahead of the space as you would when parallel parking. Turn your wheel all the way toward the side of your car that the space is on before you begin moving the car. Press on the gas gently as your vehicle begins to turn. Be sure to check your mirrors for pedestrians and cyclists.

STEP 3: REVERSE Carefully reverse into the space. Make sure to pull back far enough so that your vehicle is fully in space and that your front end isn't sticking out into traffic. If you’re not sure when to stop, try to line up your wheels with the wheels of the vehicle beside you as a rough guideline.