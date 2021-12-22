The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash and recycle pick-up schedule for the Observation of Christmas Day on Monday, December 27th 2021.
Trash and recycle pickup will remain on its scheduled pickup day. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station Office, The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) and Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Dr.) will be closed on Monday, December 27th due to the observation of the holiday and reopen Tuesday, December 28th 2021. The Solid Waste Transfer Station (for dumping) will be open until noon on December 27th 2021.
For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.