The City of Cheyenne has created a new webpage, making it easier for the public to find meeting information.
The new page – www.cheyennecity.org/MinutesandAgendas -- includes agenda, minutes, and video links for the following meetings: City Council, Finance Committee, Public Services Committee, Committee of the Whole, and Work Sessions. The page is also accessible from the Minutes and Agendas icon on the www.cheyennecity.org homepage. The page includes all meeting information thus far during the 2022 calendar year. A link to archived meetings can be found at the top of the webpage.
The City reminds citizens that meetings held in Council Chambers are live streamed for the public to watch on the City’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192. The public may also watch and provide public comment (when applicable to a meeting) remotely through Zoom. Zoom links can be found at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Information on various City boards such as meeting time/location, agendas, and minutes can be found at www.cheyennecity.org/boards.