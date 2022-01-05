City Offices Close for Weather, Work Session Rescheduled for Thursday

Due to inclement weather and poor road conditions, all non-emergency City offices will be closed for the remainder of Wednesday, January 5th.

Tonight’s Goal Setting Work Session is postponed and has been rescheduled for tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. Zoom information and links for the rescheduled work session can still be found at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. The City will also provide a Facebook live stream of the meeting.

Transfer Station Office to Close due to Weather

The City’s Solid Waste Transfer Station Office (220 N. College Dr.) will be closing due to severe weather at 2:00 p.m. today. The Transfer Station office will reopen Thursday, January 6th at 8:00 a.m.

For more information about the City’s Transfer Station call 637-6440 or visit www.cheyennecity.org/sanitation. Download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.

Landfill and Municipal Court Closed due to Weather

The City’s Landfill (1461 Happy Jack Rd.) and Municipal Court Building (300 W. 17th St.) are closed due to severe weather and will reopen on Thursday, January 6th.

For more information about the City’s Landfill visit www.cheyennecity.org/landfill. For more information about the City’s Municipal Court visit www.cheyennecity.org/Court.

Aquatic Center Closes due to Weather

The Cheyenne Aquatic Center (931 Martin Esquibel St.) is closed due to weather and will reopen Thursday, January 6th.

For more information visit www.cheyenneaquatics.com.

Transit Program to Close due to Weather

The Cheyenne Transit Program (CTP) will be closing at 3:30 p.m. today due to weather. CTP is actively reaching out to individuals with trips scheduled later today.

For more information about CTP visit www.cheyennecity.org/transit.