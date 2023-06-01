Over 400 cultural and civic institutions across the country are hosting the third annual Civic Season between Juneteenth and July 4th.

This new summer tradition for learning and action is co-designed with Gen Z, the future inheritors of our democracy. Civic Season is a time to explore your story - and how it connects to U.S. history - through events, activities and resources from credible sources.

The Season begins on June 17 with celebrations across the nation. The Wyoming State Museum is hosting two non-partisan Civic Season kick off events on Saturday, June 17th.

The first is a “Civic Season Festival” taking place on the museum grounds from 3:00 - 6:00 pm. This summertime celebration explores who we are as a nation, and how each and every individual’s story fits into the bigger picture of our collective history.

All are invited to drop in and enjoy live music from City Creek Band and Galactic Lemonz, speakers, a light hearted debate, and information booths highlighting a dozen local and statewide civic organizations. Although Civic Engagement often feels intimidating, this festival is designed as a casual entry point for people of all ages to discover their strengths and apply them toward a wide range of civic activities.

The day will wrap up with “A Slice of History with Kylie McCormick” from 7 - 8:30 p.m. in the Wyoming State Museum classroom. Kylie McCormick is an emerging historian who loves snooping into the past to uncover meaningful stories. Kylie was born and raised in Casper and graduated with a Master’s degree in History from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2016.

At this late night event you’ll get to eat free pizza, sponsored by Pizza to the Polls, and hear Kylie speak about Wyoming’s Women’s Suffrage history. For those who can’t attend in person, Kylie’s talk will be available live online.

Both of the Wyoming State Museum Civic Season events are generously sponsored by Wyoming Humanities.

Civic Season is developed by Made By Us, a partnership collectively led by the

Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello,

National Archives Foundation, First Americans Museum, Atlanta History Center, Senator John Heinz History Center, New-York Historical Society, and Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

These events are FREE for all ages. Learn more and save your spot wyomuseum.wyo.gov/civicseason. You may also register by phone at 307-630-2573.

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave, in Cheyenne. Please call 307-630-2573 for more information.