The Wyoming State Museum is hosting a Civic Season kickoff picnic on June 12, at the museum, 2301 Central Avenue. The event runs from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Here is what the museum says about the picnic and the Civic Season:
The future is ours to shape. Every day offers a new chance to write the next chapter of the United States of America – from our traditions to our policies and practices. History offers a chance to understand where we’ve been and where we’re going.
This event kicks off the Civic Season, a new nationwide tradition of learning and action between Juneteenth and July 4. Join us on June 12 as one of the 20+ locations hosting simultaneous celebrations to mark the start of this moment.
Enjoy lunch, music, networking, and participate in a variety of mini workshops to explore what you stand for – and learn how to amplify your voice. Hear from County Commissioner Gunnar Malm as he reflects on what he believes are our most essential duties as members of society, connect with the Cheyenne League of Women Voters, head over to the Historic Governors' Mansion to chat with the First Lady's Chief of Staff, and more!