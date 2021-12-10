"You better watch out!" might sound like a Christmas Eve warning to misbehaving children, but it's actually the title of Cheyenne Little Theatre's Christmas Comedy at the Historic Atlas Theatre.

Written by Don Hodgins and directed by Brenda Lyttle, You Better Watch Out! tells the story of Christmas Eve at the Willow Inn. Hosts Jenny and Tom have asked Jenny's grieving father, Art, who's mourning the death of his wife, to visit their bed and breakfast for the first time.

During a raging snowstorm, Jenny, Tom, and Art welcome three stranded travelers to the inn.

The surprise guests include Rudy and Marsha, who run a costume business together, and a "mysterious but cheerful" man named Mr. Smith, who claims to be in "the deliver business."

Only Andy, the inn's handyman, sees Mr. Smith for who he "really is," and Andy enlists Mr. Smith to help the disconsolate Art rediscover the joy of Christmas.

As one review of You Better Watch Out! opined: "the essence of the [comedy] is about bringing us together as a people through optimism, courtesy and hospitality…a wonderful story about discovering the spirit of the holiday season."

The cast of CLTP's Christmas comedy includes Warren Appel as Tom; Elisa Maggio as Jenny; Chance Wolf in the role of Andy; John Lyttle as Art; Marshall Brown as Rudy; Sierra Sinclair as Marsha, and Dodge Weishaar in the role of the mysterious "Mr. Smith."

You Better Watch Out! Performances will be staged over the weekends of December 9-12 and December 17-19. Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m., December 9-11, and December 17-18. Sunday matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. (December 12 and 19.

A special holiday "Dinner Theatre" option is available for patrons at the December 10, 11, 17, and 18 performances. Entrée choices include Roast Beef, Chicken Alfredo with mixed vegetables, and a vegetarian Fettuccini Alfredo with mixed vegetables, including dessert and beverage. Children's entrées are available.

Dinner theatre tickets are $46 for adults and seniors, $42 for the military, $40 for students, and $24 for children 12 and under. Seating starts at 6 p.m. for the dinner theatre option, and 7:30 p.m. is the curtain option.

Tickets for the play are $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students, and $12 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at cheyennelittletheatre.org or by contacting the CLTP box office at 307-638-6543.