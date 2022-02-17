Coin Shop Suspect photo

Suspect in Coin Shop theft wanted by police.
On Tuesday, February 15 a male suspect was observed stealing merchandise from the Coin Shop on West Lincolnway.
 
The suspect fled the scene in what appears to be a silver Pontiac Grand AM.
 
The total value lost was a felony amount.
 
Cheyenne Police are requesting assistance in identifying the pictured male.
 
If you have information please contact Officer Volin at 307-633-8055 and reference case #22-9302

Tags