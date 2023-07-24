On Saturday, August 26, Colorado author and publisher Nicholas Bernhard will be reading the classic short story The Affair at Grover Station at the 17th annual Grover Day celebration in Grover, Colorado.

The reading is a fundraiser for the historic Grover Depot Museum. It will be held at the Grover Depot Museum, 102 Railroad Avenue, at 1:30 PM during the celebration. Attendees are encouraged to make a donation. The reading is free and open to the public. The reading is for anyone looking for an entertaining, suspenseful story, or wanting to learn more about Weld County's connection to American literature.

During Grover Day, there will be transportation between Grover Water Tower Park and the Grover Depot Museum every 45 minutes. Grover Day begins at 10 AM on Aug. 26.

Mr. Bernhard will be reading the short story The Affair at Grover Station by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Willa Cather. The short story, written in 1900, features the Grover Depot prominently, in Cather's iconic descriptions of the American prairie.

Attendees will be able to read along with a free e-book edition of the short story, published at nantucketebooks.com.

The event will begin with a brief history of the Grover Depot and the life of author Willa Cather, followed by the short story. The event will conclude with a Q&A session. The whole event will take about one hour.

The Pawnee Buttes and South Platte River have been a source of inspiration for American literature. Other books describing eastern Colorado include James Michener's Centennial and Mark Twain's memoir Roughing It.

Nicholas Bernhard is the author of the acclaimed historical novel November in America, based on the 1927 Colorado coal miner's strike, a seminal moment in American labor history. He runs the publishing platform Nantucket E-Books, dedicated to making it easier for authors to create and share the best e-books on the planet. He also directed the documentary Blackstone's Equation, about the wrongful conviction of former Ft. Collins resident Tim Masters. His work has been published in Yellow Scene Magazine, the Colorado Sun, and the Boulder Daily Camera.

This reading is part of Grover Days, a celebration of Grover, Colorado that began in 2004. Grover Day festivities will begin at 10 AM. Located in the heart of the Pawnee Buttes in eastern Weld County, Grover has a rich history, and is famous for its annual rodeo on Father's Day.