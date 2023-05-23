AARP Wyoming offers classes using colored pencils starting in early June. The class will be taught by award winning artist and instructor Lynn Jones and feature five sessions held in-person at AARP Wyoming offices in Cheyenne.

“If you've always wanted to explore art through colored pencils this class is for you,” says AARP Wyoming’s Jennifer Baier. “Have fun while working your brain and enjoying others in the 50+ community.”

The classes are free and open to the public, but registration is required by clicking here. The class is limited to the first 16 participants who register. As the class builds upon itself, please plan to attend all five weeks. For a full Syllabus and Supply List Here

The session dates and summary include:

June 3 - Session 1: A Great Beginning 1:00-3:30pm

June 10 - Session 2: Fruit and Greenery 1:00-3:30pm

June 17 - Session 3: Everyone Loves Florals 1:00-3:30pm

June 24 - Session 4: Luscious Landscapes 1:00-3:30pm

July 8 - Session 5: Creating Textures and Fixing Mistakes 1:00-3:30pm

Students in the class are required to provide their own art supplies. The list of supplies includes:

One pad of white, 9x12 Stonehenge paper by Legion - available at Art Supply Stores or on Amazon.

A set of 24 or 36 Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils. These should not student or school supply types. These are available at Sam's Club, Michaels, Hobby Lobby, or on Amazon.

Two colorless blender Pencils by Prismacolor

A white block eraser

#2 Pencil

Pencil Sharpener

Graphite Paper for Tracing. This is available in Michaels "Craft Smart" red package. It is suggested that gray is better than black if you buy another brand.

AARP Wyoming will have a limited supply on hand in case you forget something or want to "try before you buy."