Join the COMEA Shelter of Cheyenne for the annual Tacos & Tequila fundraiser and celebrate Cinco De Mayo! The event will be held on May 5, 2023, at the BEAST Foundation (2900 Sunflower Road) from 5:30pm-9:00pm. The night will include live and silent auctions, music, tequila tasting, and a taco bar provided by Comea Catering!
All proceeds benefit the Comea Shelter and those facing homelessness in Cheyenne. It is the mission of COMEA to provide a safe, secure, and temporary shelter to men, women and children who are homeless. This annual event allows COMEA to collaborate with the community to provide programs and resources to its residence to create opportunities for independent living.
Contact Cameron Karajanis, Assistant Director, to purchase individual tickets or for sponsorship information at (307) 632-3174 or assistantdirector@comeashelter.org.
Tickets can also be purchased at this link: https://cbo.io/tickets/tacos/tix