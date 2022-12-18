Online registration is open for the 2023 Wyoming commercial pesticide applicator recertification program and new commercial pesticide applicator program, both to be held at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Casper Jan 17-19.

Commercial pesticide applicator licenses are required for anyone who applies or supervises the application of pesticides on property other than their own, for contract or hire.

Licensed commercial applicators in need of continuing education credits (CEUs) are encouraged to attend the recertification program. Participants can receive up to 24 CEUs for participation in the January workshops, says Jeff Edwards, University of Wyoming Extension pesticide safety education program coordinator.

“A lot of people think showing up gets you credit—but you have to prove you were there and paying attention,” he notes. Details will be provided at the event.

Registration for the recertification program costs $125 and can be completed online at bit.ly/pesticide-recert-2023. Hotel reservations must be arranged separately.

Highlights include workshops on vertebrate pest control led by Stephen Vantassel of the Montana State Department of Agriculture and presentations on aerial application, including the use of drones.

A separate track is available for individuals seeking a new commercial applicator license. “The state of Wyoming does not require new applicators to go through any type of class or new applicator program,” Edwards explains. “We offer it as a courtesy to those who want additional information.”

Registration for the new applicator training program costs $110 and can be completed online at bit.ly/new-pesticide-app-2023.

Before attending the new applicator program, those seeking new licenses are strongly encouraged to read the training manuals, which can be viewed online at bit.ly/wy-pesticide-training. Email cespubs@uwyo.edu to order print copies from UW Extension.

To obtain a license, a new applicator must score 70 percent or higher on a core exam and at least one category exam. To schedule an exam, contact a UW Extension county office.