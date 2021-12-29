Due to the New Year’s holiday, the City’s Finance and Public Services Committee Meetings will take place Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The Finance Committee Meeting will take place Tuesday, January 4th at 12:00 p.m. and the Public Services Committee Meeting will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5th.

Meetings will be held in-person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.).

Meetings remain available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. Zoom links are available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet, or smart phone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e

Finance Committee Meeting (January 4 at 12pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83975960480?pwd=Tk5KMWtScVd0OFN5c054TlFVQ1hNdz09

Passcode: FC01042022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 839 7596 0480

Passcode: 3252531035

Public Services Committee Meeting (January 5 at 12pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83076268722?pwd=clVqK2Z2OFhmVG85Wnc5ZFYwdnlodz09

Passcode: PS01052022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 830 7626 8722

Passcode: 0104327591