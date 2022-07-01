Due to the Fourth of July holiday on Monday, July 4th, next week’s Finance and Public Services Committee Meetings will take place Tuesday and Wednesday. The Finance Committee Meeting will take place Tuesday, July 5th at 12:00 p.m. and the Public Services Committee Meeting will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6th.

Meetings will be held in-person in room 104 of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.)

Meetings remain available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. Zoom links are available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet, or smart phone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e

Finance Committee Meeting (July 5 at 12pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83333788623?pwd=naxfdZkf-dn24BVeXVRcs5BMAevM1c.1

Password: FC07052022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 833 3378 8623

Passcode: 3430676280

Public Services Committee Meeting (July 6 at 12pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82777262403?pwd=O7FQi_Sgf1IR9idTN5jh6fbRgyT6Bo.1

Password: PS07062022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 827 7726 2403

Passcode: 149058741