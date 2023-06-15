Due to the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 19, city offices will be closed, and next week’s Finance and Public Services Committee meetings have been adjusted. The Finance Committee Meeting will take place Tuesday, June 20, at noon, and the Public Services Committee Meeting will begin at noon, Wednesday, June 21.

Meetings will be held in person in Room 104 of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.)

Meetings are also available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. Zoom links are available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet, or smartphone. The public will utilize the “Raise Hand” feature within the Zoom platform to be recognized for comment. Additional information and instructions for using this platform are here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e.

Finance Committee Meeting (June 20 at 12 PM)

URL Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85369524064?pwd=WGl6NDhVb0ZaVkt4ZzFLNmNwd1NHdz09

Password: FC06202023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 853 6952 4064

Passcode: 4287667729

Public Services Committee Meeting (June 21 at 12 PM)

URL Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81434157070?pwd=NWRLSW5BemhnTGxDbXozOGRsSlczdz09

Password: PS06212023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 814 3415 7070

Passcode: 7647936774