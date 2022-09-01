Due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5th, the City’s Finance and Public Services Committee Meetings will take place Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The Finance Committee Meeting will take place Tuesday, September 6th at 12:00 p.m. and the Public Services Committee Meeting will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7th.

Meetings will be held in person in Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.). Free 2-hour parking is available at the nearby George Cox Parking Facility.

Meetings remain available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. Zoom links are available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet, or smartphone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e

Finance Committee Meeting (September 6 at 12 pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89819727410?pwd=TkZhTFhRQ0pPSS9HakxyM3VZYlJsZz09

Passcode: FC09062022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 898 1972 7410

Passcode: 3269087139

Public Services Committee Meeting (September 7 at 12 pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86757473304?pwd=NVdCM3pMKzJldmkxa3JmYXpZblprUT09

Passcode: PS09072022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 867 5747 3304

Passcode: 3269087139