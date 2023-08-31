Due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 4th, the City’s Finance and Public Services Committee Meetings will take place Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The Finance Committee Meeting will take place Tuesday, September 5th at 12:00 p.m. and the Public Services Committee Meeting will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6th.
Meetings will be held in-person in Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.). Free 2-hour parking is available at the nearby George Cox Parking Facility.
Meetings remain available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. Zoom links are available on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet, or smart phone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e