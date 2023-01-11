Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, January 16, next week’s Finance and Public Services Committee Meetings will be pushed back.

The Finance Committee Meeting will take place Tuesday, January 17, at 12 p.m., and the Public Services Committee Meeting will begin at noon on Wednesday, January 18.

Meetings will be held in person in Committee Room 104 and are available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. Zoom links are available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet, or smartphone. The public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform to be recognized for comment. Additional information and instructions to use can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e

Finance Committee Meeting (January 17 at 12 PM)

URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82748559345?pwd=Kzl6Vm94UytPaEVKRUIyZ2VaUGxXUT09

Passcode: FC01172023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 827 4855 9345

Passcode: 0787238392

Public Services Committee Meeting (January 18 at 12 PM)

URL:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88074723209?pwd=cWhYMXZIeHJOd3lmQ21uaEdETE1iUT09

Passcode: PS01182023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 880 7472 3209

Passcode: 0624547671