Due to the Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday, February 21st, next week’s Finance and Public Services Committee Meetings will take place Tuesday and Wednesday. The Finance Committee Meeting will take place Tuesday, February 22nd at 12:00 p.m. and the Public Services Committee Meeting will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Meetings will be held in-person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.).

Meetings remain available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. Zoom links are available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet, or smart phone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e

Finance Committee Meeting (February 22 at 12pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88062227514?pwd=Q2luVXNmbTlmdldDNjVpZjFLanBsZz09

Passcode: FC02212022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 880 6222 7514

Passcode: 6580247023

Public Services Committee Meeting (February 23 at 12pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81497219940?pwd=Mll0clZWUDhiNHZ2c29rNmlOWURUUT09

Passcode: PS02232022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 814 9721 9940

Passcode: 4189327699