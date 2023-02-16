Due to all city offices being closed on Presidents’ Day, Monday, February 20, next week’s Finance and Public Services Committee Meetings will be pushed back.

The Finance Committee Meeting will take place Tuesday, February 21, at noon, and the Public Services Committee Meeting will begin at noon on Wednesday, February 22.

Meetings will be held in person in Committee Room 104 and are available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. Zoom links are available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet, or smartphone. The public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform to be recognized for comment. Additional information and instructions to use can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e

Finance Committee Meeting (February 21 at 12 PM)

URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88245232241?pwd=aDJFcUxIQzRqR3lZd2JPSFZsZUI3Zz09

Passcode: FC02212023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 882 4523 2241

Passcode: 8521313635

Public Services Committee Meeting (February 22 at 12 PM)

URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83093032289?pwd=eEx3NHdYemZ5emRUWmVVTU03YVpZZz09

Passcode: PS02222023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 830 9303 2289

Passcode: 4460605074