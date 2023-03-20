The Cheyenne City Council will hold a Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, March 22, at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.).

This meeting will focus on repealing and recreating code provisions prohibiting drug paraphernalia as specified--- amending Section 9.20.020, Narcotics and Drugs, of Chapter 9.20, Controlled Substances, of Title 9, Public Peace and Welfare, of the Municipal Code of the City of Cheyenne, Wyoming, to eliminate municipal prohibition governing marijuana.

The meeting is available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. A Zoom link is available below and on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Public comment through Zoom is accessible through a computer, tablet, or smartphone. The public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform to be recognized for comment. Additional information and instructions to participate can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e

Live streaming will also be available on the City’s Facebook and YouTube pages and Spectrum local access Channel 192.

