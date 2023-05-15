The Cheyenne City Council will have a Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Ave.

This meeting will focus on appropriating money and fixing the amount of general/special taxes as part of the revenue required to conduct municipal government.

The meeting is available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. A Zoom link is available below and on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Public comment through Zoom is accessible through a computer, tablet, or smartphone. The public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform to be recognized for comment. Additional information and instructions to participate can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e

Live streaming will also be available on the City’s Facebook and YouTube pages and Spectrum local access Channel 192.

Committee of the Whole Meeting (May 17 at 6 PM)

URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87405130053?pwd=T1pQR1ZTRmxnbnNqN2NsMlZuaWo4QT09

Password: CW05172023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 874 0513 0053

Passcode: 3646817944