The Cheyenne City Council will hold a Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, December 21, at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.).

This meeting will focus on proposed changes to building and fire codes. Information on proposed changes is available on the city’s website (www.cheyennecity.org); via the building permitting and licensing page under the “2021 Code Adoptions” tab. This link contains all the new 2021 codes available for review and updates.

The meeting is available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. A Zoom link is available below and on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet, or smartphone. The public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform to be recognized for comment. Additional information and instructions to participate can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e

Live streaming will also be available on the City’s Facebook and YouTube pages and Spectrum local access channel 192.

Committee of the Whole Meeting (December 21st at 6 PM)

URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83669310849?pwd=VnRVaEtjb0VkUWI5UzIwdUl1MjZGQT09

Password: CW12212022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 836 6931 0849

Passcode: 5945171329