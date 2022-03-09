The Committee of the Whole Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 9th at 6:00 p.m. has moved to be held remotely on Zoom due to inclement weather in the Cheyenne area.

The meeting is to discuss a proposed equal rights ordinance on third reading for the City of Cheyenne. Members of the public unable to join tonight’s remote meeting may still discuss the item in-person at the March 14th City Council Meeting.

Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet, or smart phone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. If you are listening by phone as an audio-only participant and want to speak, press *9 on your phone to be recognized. Additional information and instructions can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e

The public comment period will provide a time limit of three minutes per public comment. The public comment period, and its duration, will be at the discretion of the Governing Body.

Live streaming video will also be available on the City’s Facebook page to watch. A Zoom link is available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Committee of the Whole Meeting (March 9 at 6pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83991990207?pwd=dGcrSzFob1B0S08weU01TWx0MEZiUT09

Password: CW03092022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 839 9199 0207

Passcode: 5237949828