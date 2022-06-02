2023 Proposed Budget Document

The City of Cheyenne will hold a Committee of the Whole Meeting to discuss the fiscal year 2023 proposed budget on Tuesday, June 7th at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.). The fiscal year 2023 budget will be the only item discussed. Free two-hour parking is available at the nearby George Cox Parking Facility.

Access to the 2023 proposed budget document is available at the link above, at www.cheyennecity.org/FinancialReports under the Adopted & Proposed Budgets tab, and on the homepage of www.cheyennecity.org on the Featured Links tab.

The meeting remains available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. A Zoom link is available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Live streaming video will also be available to watch on the City’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.

Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet, or smart phone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e

Committee of the Whole Meeting (June 7 at 6pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86245427432?pwd=VmQ2Zm5VSkJvTmRuQ0JMWXNxcXZNUT09

Password: CW06072022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 862 4542 7432

Passcode: 5031636750