TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR THE CHEYENNE GAMING CONVENTION CHARITY FUNDRAISER
A limited number of attendance badges are still available for the 2nd ever Cheyenne Gaming Convention on April 22-24th, 2022, at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Cheyenne.
The annual Cheyenne Gaming Convention is for the whole family with games for all ages. Attendance badges include access to the convention, vendor booths, open play of card games, video games, board games, tabletop games, miniature games, and more. The Convention will also host a Settlers of Catan National Qualifying Tournament, multiple Magic: The Gathering events, and a Dungeons & Dragons Epic.
Weekend badges are available for $40 and one-day badges are available for $25. Children under 10 are free if accompanied by an adult with a badge. Some gaming events require additional tickets ($0.50 or more). Advance ticket purchase is recommended as many events will sell out. The full schedule, badges, and tickets are at cheyennegamingconvention.com.
The inaugural Cheyenne Gaming Convention took place April 20, 2019 and had over 300 gamers participate. New elements in 2022 include food trucks, an after party at Flippers Family Arcade on Saturday night, and the Frontier Open – a Warhammer 40K Grand Tournament sponsored by Olympus Games and Comics.
About us: All proceeds from the Cheyenne Gaming Convention support the Wyoming Gaming Library, which seeks to provide no-cost gaming resources of various types to hospitals, schools, charities, and other community organizations across the state of Wyoming.