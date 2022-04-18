The Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus will present its final concert of its “Unforgettable” Season on Sunday, May 1 at 4:00 at the Cheyenne Civic Center.
The Third Grade Choir will be performing along with the Concert and Lyric Choirs on this concert.
The concert entitled “Favorite Classics” will include songs that are favorites of the singers, the directors and the audience.
Some of the selections included are John Denver’s “Country Roads”, Izzy arrangement of “Over the Rainbow”, Michael W. Smith’s “Friends”, John Rutter’s “For the Beauty of the Earth”, “The Water is Wide”, “Old Joe Clark”, “All the Pretty Little Horses”, “Down By the Riverside”, “Over My Head”, “It Don’t Mean a Thing” and a Patriotic Medley including “You’re A Grand old Flag”, “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful”. The graduating
8th graders will be honored and ACCC alumni are invited to join the singers on the stage for the final number “River in Judea”.
The concert is free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30.