Since the building was built in 1981, for the first time ever hip-hop/rap is coming to the Cheyenne Civic Center.
Six-time Grammy-nominated artist, rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer B.o.B (Bobby Ray Simmons Jr.) is performing live Thursday, July 14th.
Tickets for this event go on sale to the public Friday, March 18th, and are available online at CheyennePresents.com or by calling the box office at 307-637-6363.
About the Artist
In 2010 we saw B.o.B rise to star status and top the Billboard 200 with his debut LP, The Adventures of Bobby Ray, an album that featured collabs with Weezer frontman, Rivers Cuomo, T.I, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, who we now know as Bruno Mars and a feature verse from Eminem.
The album dropped three top ten hits, including “Nothing on You,” “Don’t Let Me Fall,” and “Airplanes,” making his name one of the biggest in the music industry.
Big fame at the age of 22 doesn’t come without its share of challenges and for some, being a heavy player in the music industry isn’t worth such a high price.
B.o.B, now 33, struggled with the idea of not being known for more than his records and shifted his focus from commercial success to the underground as an accomplished artist and producer.
He founded his own record label, No Genre, in 2014.
Most recently, B.o.B has launched his Podcast, “The BOBCast,” the release of his new album, “Somnia,” along with a myriad of side projects.
With over a decade in the industry, 11 million listeners on Spotify, and almost 9 million followers on Facebook, B.o.B is building a devoted fan base and continues to pave his own way as an artist.
About the Event
With the evolving demographic of Cheyenne residents, the Cheyenne Civic Center is transitioning under the City’s new event promotion brand, Cheyenne Presents, to evolve as a venue and bring experiences to an audience that has been historically overlooked.
Fridays on the Plaza has highlighted rap and hip-hop artists who have been influential in their respective genres in conjunction with the Forever West Tattoo Festival and Cheyenne Paint Slingers.
This year the festivities will kick off at the Cheyenne Civic Center with B.o.B and continue throughout the weekend. More information on the event to follow.