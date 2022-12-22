Due to extreme temperatures and forecasted wind chills of -40-degree weather, administrators have decided to cancel tonight’s feature of ‘Late Night Lights’ at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.
Nonetheless, The Shane Smith Grand Conservatory and Paul Smith Children's Village will remain open until 5 p.m. today. Everyone is invited to enjoy the lights late in the afternoon, with twilight occurring around 4 p.m.
The lights are still visible in the late afternoon and will remain in place through early January. We hope you can visit the gardens and enjoy the holiday lights before they’re gone.
The Botanic Gardens will be opened Wednesday, December 27-December 29, 2022, and January 3-January 6, 2023.
Merry Christmas to all 😊