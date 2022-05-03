Cade Burns of Cheyenne received the Orville & Ermina Dykstra Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year from Central College for a high commitment to academic achievement. Burns is a member of the class of 2025 at Central in Pella, Iowa.
The Scholarship Celebration also recognized the generous alumni, parents, friends faculty and staff who support scholarships for Central students. A video was shown during the dinner highlighting Central's newest endowed scholarship. It may be accessed at central.edu/perkins-scholarship.