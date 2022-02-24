The Cheyenne Animal Shelter Fur Ball Committee is seeking auction donations for the upcoming Fur Ball – “Jurassic Bark” – to be held on Saturday, April 23rd at Little America.
Popular items in the past have included travel packages or “experiences” such as a tandem skydive or celebrations for a group. Gift baskets, estate jewelry, the latest tach gadgets and items that appeal to men, as well as toys for children do well. And of course, items for our pet friends are always welcome. We just need to collect everything by April 5, 2022.
For more information or to drop off an item, contact Sue Castaneda at the Shelter – 307-269-0970 or by email scastaneda@caswyo.org.
Tickets and table reservations are being taken now by registering at www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org. Our website also features a list of items we are hoping to receive for various packages.
Your generosity helps the Cheyenne Animal Shelter care for the over 5,000 animals that come through our doors each year!