Get your cats and dogs vaccinated at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter vaccine clinic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 21st in the Shelter Community Room at 800 Southwest Drive.
All vaccinations will be provided at a lower cost with no qualification or appointment required.
The clinic is set to go until 2 p.m. this Saturday, or until supplies run out.
As part of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter mission, it’s a goal to provide community services that improve the quality of life for pets.
This will be one of several clinics throughout the year and more dates will be announced following this event.
For more information and cost information, visit cheyenneanimalshelter.org or call the Shelter at 307-632-6655.