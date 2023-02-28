On March 11th at 7:30 p.m., CSO and Maestro William Intriligator will transport you to the Austro-Hungarian countryside with Bohemian Rhapsodies, including works by Humperdinck, Dvořák and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 featuring Michael Roll.
The performance will also be livestreamed for those who prefer to watch from home, for $25 per household.
The concert will open with the Prelude to an enchanting children’s opera, Hansel, and Gretel, by the late-Romantic German composer Engelbert Humperdinck.
This opera is meant to be an introduction to opera for children using the Brothers Grimm fairy tale we all know so well.
Although it may be intended for children, the opera can be greatly appreciated by adults, too.
The piece has beautiful themes and lush Wagner-like orchestrations making this prelude a magical and delightful way to begin a concert.
The prelude sets up the second piece of our concert perfectly, the German Romanticism of Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto.
This piece will showcase Michael Roll as soloist with the orchestra providing the supportive accompaniment.
Featuring Michael Roll will be the realization of years of planning to bring this virtuoso English pianist to perform with the CSO.
Delayed by the pandemic for two seasons, we are excited to be finally welcoming him.
Mr. Roll has an incredibly impressive resume and career as a pianist, with much of his concertizing in Europe and Asia.
Maestro Intriligator relates, “Mr. Roll has told me that he has focused on the Beethoven piano concertos for his concerto appearances the last several years. In fact, I had the pleasure of hearing a recording of his performance of Beethoven’s fourth piano concerto with an orchestra in Tokyo, and I was so impressed with the depth of his artistry, his virtuosity, and his connection with the music.”
We are in for a real treat with his performance of Beethoven’s C minor piano concerto with the CSO.
This is a piece full of Beethovenian drama, struggle, and heroics, yet also with moments of tenderness and poetry.
Following intermission, the program concludes with a personal favorite of the Maestro, and a favorite of many concertgoers, Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8.
Like the Beethoven work, this piece has a special balance between peaceful music and moments of melancholy and struggle.
Yet of all the great symphonies that orchestras usually perform, this one is perhaps the cheeriest.
Here Maestro Intriligator reflects on his memories of the piece, “I remember playing this symphony as a young oboist—there’s an oboe melody in the third movement that I would practice at home and my dad always said it was one of his favorite things I would play on oboe. So, like so many great pieces of music, this symphony takes me back in time. And for our audiences who may not have youthful associations with this great symphony, it has an undeniable freshness, a sense of youthful vitality, and that cheery, optimistic quality that is special and rare among a mature composer’s symphonies.”
No wonder this is also an audience favorite!
Enhance your experience with a free “Lunch and Learn” discussion on March 10th from 12-1:00 p.m. at the Laramie County Library, which will also be livestreamed on the CSO Facebook page.
“Classic Conversations will take place on Mar. 11th, at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Center for ticketed patrons, prior to the concert.
When: Saturday, Mar 11, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center
Tickets: On sale now for $10-$50
Livestream tickets: $25/household Call 307-778-8561 or visit cheyennesymphony.org