Jace Heath, a graduate student at the University of Iowa from Cheyenne, WY, was a finalist in the UI's annual Three Minute Thesis - 3MT - competition which challenges the participants to communicate their research in three minutes or less in non-specialist language. The contestants represented a diverse array of disciplines and areas of study, and reflected the passion and thirst for discovery common among all of Iowa's graduate students.
Jace Heath is a third year PhD candidate in the Immunology and Microbiology program at the University of Iowa. Jace graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2020 with a B.S. in molecular Biology, and during his undergraduate studies he participated in immunology research centered on T. gondii infections and nutritional immunity. After graduating from the University of Wyoming, Jace joined the Issuree lab which studies epigenetic mechanisms that control T lymphocyte cell development and function. With an interest in T cell signaling, Jace is working on a project to examine the epigenetic and transcriptional mechanisms that modulate the expression of a co-receptor, CD5, that acts as a regulator to fine-tune T cell receptor mediated signaling in lymphocytes. Understanding the interplay between CD5 and T cell receptor signaling will shed light on basic mechanisms that dictate T cell function and will help advance current vaccine strategies in adults and newborns, who exhibit distinct modes of CD5 regulation from each other. Outside of the lab, Jace enjoys watching soccer and riding his motorcycle.
Finalist The title of Heath's presentation was "An investigation into the post-thymic regulation and function of the CD5 co-receptor in T cells." You can watch Heath's presentation by navigating here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChMg5IP0VJc&list=PLwfrsbcyKzkijQUFI3OCIqXIwSZQr2psD.
The UI's 2022 3MT competition was won by PhD student Riley Post whose research suggests an alternative to how we currently combat floods.
University of Iowa PhD student Riley Post hopes his research changes the way we fight floods.
His alternative uses a technique called distributed storage, focuses on using a network of rivers, ponds, and reservoirs with monitored, gated outlets to control the flow of water. From a central location, one could control when, how much, and where water flows. By controlling these waterways as one giant network, the system could reduce flooding.
You can read more about Post's winning research by clicking HERE.
About the University of Iowa
As a top global university, Iowa is the ideal destination for learning, discovery, and innovation. We bring art and science together to create a truly unique interdisciplinary education. With over 200 areas of study to choose from, students are encouraged to mix and match majors, minors, and certificates to earn a degree that reflects their unique interests.
From inside our world-class medical center to the most prestigious creative writing program in the U.S., students have access to quality academic support and are equipped with the tools they need to stand out in a competitive workforce. Our 15:1 student-to-faculty ratio allows students to work directly with experts in their field while earning valuable, practical skills.
Our campus seamlessly blends into the heart of downtown Iowa City, making it easy to access academic resources and belong to a larger, welcoming community. With over 500 student organizations, clubs, and communities on campus, and countless in-town events scheduled throughout the year, Iowa makes it easy to build a network of friendships and connections that last a lifetime.
To learn more about the University of Iowa, click HERE.
If you are a school counselor and would like to receive information about the UI created exclusively for school counselors, click HERE to opt into that recipient list.