A unique play exploring what we are doing here and what we’re supposed to do will be the first theatre production of the fall at Laramie County Community College.
“Everybody,” a play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and based on the 15th century morality play “Everyman,” deals with the biggest questions in life, said director and LCCC Theatre instructor Jason Pasqua. It is unlike any play most people have seen for a variety of reasons, but especially because of its unique casting quirk.
“It’s very rock n’ roll and high energy,” Pasqua said. “Every single night, nobody (on the cast) knows who’s going to play what role until we spin the wheel on stage at random, so five actors have learned all five parts and are ready to go in any part.”
“Everybody” was an excellent choice as a LCCC production primarily because it prepares actors to be ready for challenges, Pasqua said. The fact the cast has to be ready to perform any of the five roles means there’s an element of significant risk.
“I need (the cast) to really listen to each other, and you’re forced to do that in this play, because nobody knows who’s going to be doing what until we are already on stage,” he said. “I want to train actors and work with students to help them think on their feet and be flexible.”
The unpredictable nature of “Everybody” means the audience will be in for a treat at each performance.
“Within the bounds of reason, anything can happen,” Pasqua said. “I think it means that every single night the audience comes to the show, they see a different show.”
Performances of “Everybody” are set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 17-19 in the Playhouse at LCCC in Cheyenne. Admission is free for students. Tickets are $10 for all others. Tickets can be purchased at the door, by emailing boxoffice@lccc.wy.edu or calling 307.432.1626.
“Everybody” contains adult content and themes.
For more information on the production or the Theatre program, contact Jason Pasqua at jpasqua@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-4323.