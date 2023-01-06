Graceland University has announced the Fall 2022 graduation list. Graduates from around the country and around the world have been recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland University between May 31 through Dec. 17, 2022.
Katlin Martin of Cheyenne, WY, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Interdisciplinary Studies, ). We congratulate Katlin and all Graceland graduates on their accomplishments, and we offer our best wishes for success in the future!
Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, is more than just a school. It is a community of passionate, caring and dedicated individuals who put their relationships with students first. Campuses are located in Lamoni, Iowa, and Independence, Missouri. For more information and to see additional student achievements, follow @gracelandu on Twitter and like Graceland University on Facebook, or visit www.graceland.edu.